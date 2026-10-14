Assam Minister Atul Bora Inaugurates DPRC Building and Hostel in Tinsukia

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TINSUKIA: Assam Minister of Panchayat and Rural Development Atul Bora on Tuesday inaugurated the administrative building and hostel of the District Panchayat Resource Centre (DPRC) in Tinsukia under the Golap Borbora State Institute of Panchayat and Rural Development (GBSIPRD), Assam.

Speaking at a public meeting held on the occasion, Minister Bora said that strengthening the Panchayati Raj system to build a robust rural economy remains a key priority of the Assam Government.

The administrative building and hostel, located near the Makum Co-District Commissioner’s office, have been constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 2 crore under the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan.

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