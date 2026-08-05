Assam: Minister Atul Bora inspects erosion-affected Dhansiri embankment

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Residents of Bhati Singadoria in Kuruwabahi under the Bokakhat co-district have been living in fear for several days as erosion threatened a section of the Dhansiri river embankment. Dissatisfied with the response of the Water Resources Department, local people spent several sleepless nights. Reports of the devastating floods in Sivasagar and Nazira further heightened their anxiety.

As the Water Resources Department had taken no action until Saturday to address public concerns, locals took matters into their own hands. They purchased wire at their own expense, cut tree branches, and placed them in the river in an attempt to divert the water current. Finally, on Sunday, the Water Resources Department placed bamboo bundles in the river to try to change the flow of the current, but residents alleged that the department considered this minimal effort sufficient.

Also Read: Assam: Dikhow River in Severe Flood Stage as Erosion Threatens Sivasagar Embankments