Fresh Floods Ravage Assam as Embankments Breach, Death Toll Rises to 95

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The slight relief of people over the receding floodwaters in Upper Assam was short-lived as heavy rainfall across the state, Arunachal Pradesh and Bhutan in the past 24 hours again submerged many areas on the North Bank of the Brahmaputra as well as Upper Assam.

The rising water level of the Noa River breached an embankment at Saru Outola in the Darrang district in the morning today, submerging a large area. The floodwaters also breached another embankment of the Noa River at Kalaigaon, in the Udalguri district. An embankment of the Kulsi River was also breached at Nahorbari in the Darrang district. The embankment breaches at several places led to the submergence of many villages and roads.

Moreover, the national highway at Teok, near Jorhat, was once again inundated, posing a hazard to travellers.

Meanwhile, in view of the high discharge of water from the Kurichhu Hydropower Dam in Bhutan, and the weather forecast of heavy rainfall in Bongaigaon District, subsequently resulting in the rise of water levels of the Manas and Aie- Manas rivers above the danger level, there is a high risk of sudden flooding and strong river currents, according to the Bongaigaon district administration .

An advisory issued by the Bongaigaon district administration alerted the general public, advising them not to venture near the banks of the Manas and Aie-Manas rivers until further notice. People have been advised to avoid fishing, swimming, bathing, boating, or any other activities in or around the rivers. Also not to attempt to cross flooded roads, bridges, or streams, etc.

Residents living in low-lying and flood-prone areas have been asked to remain alert and be prepared to move to safer locations if need arises. The Bongaigaon district administration appealed to all citizens to exercise utmost caution and cooperate with the authorities in the interest of public safety.

The run-off of excess water from Arunachal flooded several villages in Jamugurihat in the Sonitpur district. According to local people, the water flowed in mainly through the Dokorai River. A local resident said that the water levels rose from yesterday afternoon and that the water level is likely to rise further, leading to apprehension among the people in the area.

Since last night, villages near Gohpur town were also inundated. A breach in the embankment on Dubia River around a month earlier has now led to water entering the area afresh.

Meanwhile, a landslide at Burapahar near Kaziranga in the wee hours today led to a huge boulder rolling down onto the national highway passing through the area, causing a huge disruption in movement of traffic. The Diju River inundated villages in the Diju Valley in Kaliabor. Local people blamed the inundation on the excess water flowing down from the Karbi Anglong hills.

Flash floods were reported from many places like Jagiroad, Mirza, etc. Floodwaters flowed over the national Highway passing through the town. An elderly person reportedly died in the flash flood in this town now famous for the upcoming semiconductor plant. Mirza Road No.1 in the Kamrup district, which had never experienced flooding, witnessed knee-deep water yesterday.

According to an ASDMA report, 6 more deaths were reported today-1 in Golaghat District and 2 each in Sivasagar and Biswanath District and 1 in Morigaon District (urban flood). With this, the total flood deaths till date is 95.

According to IMD, the heaviest rainfall of 16 cm was recorded at Bokakhat in the Golaghat district, followed by Lakhipur and Amraghat with 13 cm each. Moreover, IMD has issued a forecast that moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at many places over Assam until the morning of August 7.

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