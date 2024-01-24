Assam: Minister Bimal Borah spells out importance of government schemes in Tinsukia district

DIGBOI: “Schemes of the government not only intends to bring about holistic development in the state but also an expression of good will, gratitude and responsibilities of the government towards its people,” said Minister Bimal Borah.

Borah, the Minister of Industries, Commerce and PE department on Tuesday afternoon was addressing the beneficiaries of ration card holders during the ceremonial distribution of the ration card here at Tingrai Auditorium at Digboi in Tinsukia district.

In all 4,088 new ration cards would now bring 18,228 new beneficiaries from various panchayats under 84 Digboi Assembly Constituency under the National Food Security Act.

The Minister together with Digboi MLA Suren Phukan, DC Tinsukia Swapneel Paul, Preeti Kumari, ADC In Charge Margherita formally handed over the ration cards to the beneficiaries in presence of various administrative officials, Panchayat office bearers and public leaders.

Borah while appreciating the 7 and a half years of BJP terms in Digboi under the leadership of Suren Phukan fell heavily upon the previous government and said that Congress merely ruled people ignoring the hopes and aspirations of the people in Assam. On the other hand the BJP government both at the centre and the state have been bringing about unprecedented changes in the society with enhancing the ease of life.

“Schemes of the BJP government under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma have brought about revolutionary changes in the lives of the common and under privileged people in the state,” said Borah while relating the other linked benefits of possessing a ration card.

“People have expectations while voting for us during the election and we are committed to reciprocate them with gratitude reaching out with the welfare schemes and projects to stand by their cause,” the Minister said.

Meanwhile, local MLA Suren Phukan in his speech vowed to execute all such developmental and welfare schemes of the government on the actual ground across the constituency without any deviation.

However, Tinsukia DC Swapneel Paul vividly outlined the effective mode of drawing the food grains from the fair price shops and urged the ration card beneficiaries to avail Ayushman Bharat health insurance benefits immediately through the allotted ration card. A total of 42,85,745 new beneficiaries would be covered under the NFSA in the State which according to Assam CM is another milestone in the current government’s quest for achieving food security of all its residents.

Also Read: Assam: Lakhimpur district committees of AIDSO, AIMSS observe 127th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

Also Watch: