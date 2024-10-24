Assam Minister Calls For Resumption Of Ferry Services To Majuli Before Raas Festival

JORHAT: Assam Transport Minister Keshab Mahanta directed the officials from the Inland Water Transport (IWT) department to take immediate action to resume ferry services between Nimatighat in Jorhat district and Kamalabari in Majuli before the Raas Festival.
The ferry operations had come to a halt since October 20 as a result of a depletion in the water level of the Brahmaputra River, which has led to the emergence of new sandbanks blocking the waterway towards Kamalabari.
The Minister took to his X handle to share details about his visit to Nimati Ghat.
“I visited Nimati Ghat today and had a detailed discussion on the issue with DC Jorhat, Director Inland Waterways and other officials and engineers to swiftly restore regular operations on the route,” Mahanta wrote in a post on X.
“The Inland Water Transport Department has already made arrangements for a dredger from Dibrugarh to deepen the waterway and facilitate ferry services,” the post added.
ALSO READ: Assam: Pramod Boro Hits Back at BPF's Slogan, Claims Irrelevance of Hagrama Mohilary's Party
ALSO WATCH: