Assam Minister Calls For Resumption Of Ferry Services To Majuli Before Raas Festival

JORHAT: Assam Transport Minister Keshab Mahanta directed the officials from the Inland Water Transport (IWT) department to take immediate action to resume ferry services between Nimatighat in Jorhat district and Kamalabari in Majuli before the Raas Festival.

The ferry operations had come to a halt since October 20 as a result of a depletion in the water level of the Brahmaputra River, which has led to the emergence of new sandbanks blocking the waterway towards Kamalabari.

The Minister took to his X handle to share details about his visit to Nimati Ghat.