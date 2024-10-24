Assam: Pramod Boro Hits Back at BPF's Slogan, Claims Irrelevance of Hagrama Mohilary's Party

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The Chief Executive Member of BTC and the president of the UPPL, Pramod Boro, mocked the Hagrama Mohilary-led BPF's "Pramod Boro Hatao, BTC Bachao" slogan on Monday, claiming that Mohilary's manifestation was a distant dream because the BPF has turned into a sunset and no one will come to play in the dark anymore.

Boro, while talking to media persons after the end of the NDA Coordinators’ meeting of five constituencies held in Chirang on Monday said, BPF’s slogan against him has nothing to do as people of the region have seen severe misdeeds of the BPF, killings, communal violence, corruptions, lack of social security and integrity and dominations in their seventeen years of rule but after the UPPL took over reign of the council government there is no longer killing, violence, hatred, corruption etc.

He asserted that people know the answers to whether the BPF’s slogan to remove him will be effective. He also said for their misdeeds, the people got away from them and they will not welcome back killings, violence, corruption and communal hatred. He added that although all of Mohilary's commands had been effective for a while, his magic bat was broken today.

Boro said the UPPL candidate supported by the NDA will win by a huge margin in the forthcoming bye-elections as all the leaders of UPPL have been dedicating their support for the victory of party candidate Nirmal Kr. Brahma from Sidli (ST) LAC. Conveying his wishes to BPF candidate Suddha Basumatary, Boro said though he had a position in the society, his victory is not possible with the BPF as the UPPL candidate Nirmal Kr Brahma, who was also a former MCLA with a strong reputation, has potential to win with a big margin. He also said UPPL had requested Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at least in two campaigns in Sidli.

On possible contest of former Minister Chandan Brahma as an independent candidate, Boro said Brahma was a well-known political figure having vast experience and with due respect the UPPL gave him the position of advisor of policy making body of the party after he joined the UPPL. He said Brahma will put forward right advice and policy for the UPPL besides working for the party.

Also Read: Assam: Infighting in Dholai Congress; 12 leaders quit

Also Watch: