Assam: Minister Charan Boro joins return Rath Yatra at Orang

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: The return Rath Yatra of Jagannath Mahaprabhu was taken out from Baligaon to Roumari in Orang under the Mazbat Assembly constituency of Udalguri district on Friday, marking the conclusion of the festival observed from July 16 to 24.

The Rath Yatra had begun on July 16 from Roumari and reached the Jagannath Temple at Baligaon, where the Gundicha festival was organised under the initiative of Gopal Mandal with the cooperation of residents of No. 1 Saikia Chuburi, Nichilamari, and Baligaon. Religious rituals, including Balya Bhog, community meals, and Aarti, were held during the festival.

On July 24, the return journey of Lord Jagannath from Baligaon Jagannath Temple to Roumari was attended by Mazbat MLA and Transport Minister Charan Boro. A large number of devotees and locals participated in the procession.

The minister also attended a Rath Yatra programme at Lamabari in Mazbat. BPF leaders and workers, including Benudhar Adhikari, Saurabh Saikia, Nabajyoti Kurmi, and Mitali Basumatary, were among those present.

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