Himanta Biswa Sarma Takes Part in Guwahati Rath Yatra, Offers Prayers for Flood-Hit Assam

Guwahati: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma joined devotees during the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Guwahati on Friday, participating in the religious celebrations amid the state's ongoing flood crisis.

As part of the rituals, the Chief Minister offered Amrit Bhog on behalf of children and later participated in the distribution of Mahaprasad among devotees.

During the ceremony, Sarma prayed for the safety and well-being of people affected by the floods across Assam. He also offered prayers for those who lost their lives in the disaster and sought blessings for the personnel engaged in rescue and relief operations.

Sharing his experience, the Chief Minister said he felt blessed to participate in the Rath Yatra and prayed for strength and hope for flood-affected families as they rebuild their lives.

The visit comes at a time when the state government continues relief, rescue and rehabilitation efforts in several flood-affected districts across Assam.