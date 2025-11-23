Assam: Minister Kaushik Rai highlights urgency for completion of NH-27 works

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: Kaushik Rai, Assam Minister for Food, Public Distribution & Consumer Affairs, Mines & Minerals, conducted an inspection of the East–West Corridor (NH-27) stretch from Harangajao to Jatinga to assess the progress of ongoing development works. During the visit, he interacted with officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) regarding the execution and maintenance of the highway.

A review meeting was later held at the Circuit House in Haflong, the headquarters of Dima Hasao district, focusing on road connectivity, infrastructure development, and public convenience. The Minister stressed the importance of completing all projects within the stipulated timeframe to ensure smooth and efficient transportation.

It was decided that the 49 km stretch from Nrimbanglo (Maibang Sub-division, Dima Hasao) to Harangajao will be opened to the public by January 2026. Of this, around 7–8 km will comprise a combination of four-lane and two-lane sections. Presently, 85.3% of the work has been completed.

The Minister was accompanied by several dignitaries, including Kanad Purkayastha (MP, Rajya Sabha), Mihir Kanti Shome (MLA, Udarbond LAC, Cachar), Niharanjan Das (MLA, Dholai LAC, Cachar), Donpainon Thaosen (Executive Member, NCHAC), Partha Sarathi Jahari, ACS (Principal Secretary, NCHAC Haflong), Munindra Nath Ngatey, ACS (Deputy Commissioner, Dima Hasao), Ripunjoy Kakati, APS (Senior Superintendent of Police, Dima Hasao), and other senior officials.

Minister Rai also addressed concerns raised by civil society members regarding compensation issues and directed NHAI officials to expedite the necessary procedures as the project approaches its deadline.

A press meet followed, attended by over 25 journalists from Silchar along with journalists from Dima Hasao. Several questions were raised regarding the timely completion of NH-27. The Minister reiterated his assurance that the highway will be opened by January 2026. It may be mentioned that the target for completion of this dream project, envisioned by former Prime Minister Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, has been set for July 2027.

