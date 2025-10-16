Sonitpur hosts FPS Sanmilan, Minister Kaushik Rai reviews fair price shop operations

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: Minister of Food, Public Distribution & Consumer Affairs, Mines & Minerals, and Barak Valley Development, Kaushik Rai, chaired an Awareness and Review Meeting (FPS Sanmilan) with all agents and dealers of Fair Price Shops, Presidents/Secretaries of GPSS/WCCS, and Godown In-Charges of ASWC under Sonitpur district at the Tezpur College Auditorium Hall.

Organised by the Department of Food, Public Distribution & Consumer Affairs, Sonitpur, the event witnessed active participation from FPS dealers and representatives of Gaon Panchayat-Level Cooperative Societies (GPSS). Discussions focused on ensuring the timely and effective delivery of essential commodities to beneficiaries at the grassroots level. Addressing the gathering, Minister Kaushik Rai highlighted the Government of Assam’s initiative, under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, to provide masoor dal, sugar, and salt to ration card beneficiaries at subsidized rates of Rs 69, Rs 38, and Rs 10 per kg per month, respectively, starting November 2025.

Following the awareness programme, the Honourable Minister convened a review meeting with officials from the Departments of Food, Public Distribution & Consumer Affairs and Legal Metrology at the Conference Hall of the Office of the District Commissioner, Sonitpur.

During the meeting, the Minister reviewed the current status of NFSA/ration cards operational in the district and directed officials to expedite Aadhaar seeding, resolve issues faced by genuine beneficiaries, and ensure that no eligible family was deprived of their entitlements.

Interacting with officials from the Legal Metrology Department, Minister Rai emphasized the need for strict monitoring of Fair Price Shop operations, proposing the formation of joint task forces with relevant stakeholders to enhance field-level vigilance.

The meeting also reviewed the status of paddy procurement, market rates of essential commodities, e-KYC updation, and strategies for public awareness campaigns.

Also Read: Minister Kaushik Rai addresses stakeholders on ration card benefits in Goalpara