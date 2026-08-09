Assam: Minister Keshab Mahanta visits flood-affected areas of Nagaon

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Assam Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management, Science and Technology, and Climate Change, Keshab Mahanta, on Saturday visited several flood-affected areas under the Samaguri and Kaliabor revenue circles of Nagaon district to take stock of the prevailing flood situation. The minister visited villages including Gatonga, Chakituup, Khalihamari, and Misar Rameyapatti and assessed the situation on the ground. He interacted with the flood-affected residents and took stock of their problems and immediate requirements. He also reviewed the arrangements for distribution of relief materials and other assistance to the affected people.

Also Read: Sushmita Dev Urges Railway Minister to Fast-Track Rs 15,000-Crore Lanka–Silchar Broad Gauge Line