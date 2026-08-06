Flood situation improves in Nagaon district of Assam

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The flood situation in Nagaon district has shown signs of improvement, although 2,764 people across 21 villages in two revenue circles continue to remain affected, according to the latest flood report released through the Disaster Reporting and Information Management System (DRIMS), Assam, on Wednesday at 4.09 pm.

The report stated that the flood has affected Kaliabor and Samaguri revenue circles. A total of 21 villages remain inundated, including three villages in Kaliabor and 18 villages in Samaguri. According to the DRIMS report, 2,764 people are currently affected by the flood, comprising 1,241 males, 1,002 females, and 521 children. Floodwaters have submerged approximately 595.75 hectares of crop area, of which 23.25 hectares are in Kaliabor and 572.5 hectares in Samaguri.

To provide shelter to displaced residents, the district administration has opened three relief camps in Kaliabor at Amguri LP School, 23 No. Diju Valley LP School, and Salona Bapuji LP School. At present, 732 inmates are staying in these camps, including 330 men, 233 women, 161 children, and eight pregnant or lactating mothers.

The report also revealed that 5,014 domestic animals have been affected by the floods. This includes 872 large animals, 843 small animals, and 3,299 poultry birds. However, no animal casualties have been reported. Rescue operations were carried out jointly by the District Disaster Response Force (DDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). During the operations, two rescue boats were deployed, and 210 people were safely evacuated from flood-affected areas.

The report confirmed that there has been no loss of human life, no missing persons, and no damage to houses, roads, bridges, embankments, or other public infrastructure. No embankment breaches or wildlife impacts have been reported, and there has been no requirement for relief distribution centres.

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