Assam: Minister Krishnendu Paul Reviews Key Development Schemes in Sonitpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: A review meeting on the implementation of major government schemes and ongoing projects was held on Tuesday at the Sonitpur District Commissioner's office under the chairmanship of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, Fisheries, and Public Works (PMGSY) Minister Krishnendu Paul. The meeting assessed the progress of departmental schemes, identified gaps in implementation and stressed the need for timely delivery of benefits to beneficiaries through effective execution of flagship programmes.

Emphasis was laid on strengthening inter-departmental coordination and adopting a result-oriented approach. The minister highlighted the steps taken by the State Government to promote self-reliance in agriculture, animal husbandry, and dairy development, and underlined Assam's potential in milk, egg, and ornamental fish production, including prospects for export to other states. He also appreciated the initiatives undertaken by the Sonitpur district administration in these sectors.

