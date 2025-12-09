Krishnendu Paul stresses increase in production of fish, meat and eggs for export

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A review meeting took place on Monday in the conference hall of the Kamrup Metropolitan Deputy Commissioner’s office under the chairmanship of the Minister for Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, Krishnendu Paul. The meeting reviewed the implementation status of various government schemes across different departments in the district.

Dharampur MLA Atul Bora, District Development Commissioner Parijat Bhuyan, the Director of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, officials from the Public Works Department and representatives of other concerned departments attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the Minister emphasized the importance of the timely implementation of public welfare schemes. The concerned departments presented the progress of their ongoing schemes through a PowerPoint presentation.

The departments of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary, Dairy & Fisheries, Public Works (Roads) and PMGSY suggested organizing awareness camps to create public awareness about government programmes.

Additionally, the Minister instructed officials of the Fisheries and Animal Husbandry departments to increase the production of fish, meat and eggs with the aim of making the state self-reliant and enabling exports to other states.

