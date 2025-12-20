Assam: Minister Krishnendu Paul Reviews Progress of Key Development Schemes in Sivasagar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: A district-level review meeting to assess the progress and implementation of various government schemes was held on Thursday evening at the Sukafa Conference Hall of the Sivasagar District Commissioner’s Office. The meeting was chaired by Minister of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, etc. Krishnendu Paul, and focused on programmes under Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, Fisheries Department, and Public Works Department (R-PMGSY). The meeting was attended by Thowra MLA Sushanta Borgohain, Director of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department Dr Jayanta Kumar Goswami, Director of Fisheries Gauri Shankar Das, BO (Planning) of Veterinary Department Dr Dibjyoti Hanse, State Nodal Officer (PMMSY) of Fisheries Department Chandan Chetri, among others. Also present were Sivasagar District Commissioner Aayush Garg, District Development Commissioner Pabitra Kumar Das, Additional District Commissioner Lukumoni Borah, a representative of the Amguri MLA, District Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Officer Dr Rajen Sharma, District Fisheries Officer Dr JP Duwara, Superintending Engineer (PWRD), DFDO, and other senior officials and representatives of the district administration.

