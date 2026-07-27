Assam: Minister Mallabaruah dispatches a truckload of new garments for flood-affected families in Nazira

NAZIRA: Extending a helping hand to families affected by the recent floods in Nazira, Assam Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah has dispatched a truckload of brand-new garments from his personal capacity as a gesture of solidarity and support for those facing hardship.

Before dispatching the relief materials, the Minister spoke with Nazira MLA Mayur Borgohain to assess the situation on the ground. During the conversation, the MLA informed him that while the Government has been ensuring the supply of food and other essential relief materials to the affected people, many families were facing an acute shortage of clothing as their garments had been damaged or washed away after their homes remained submerged under floodwaters for several days. Moved by the situation, the Minister immediately decided to send new garments to the affected families.

The relief consignment comprises T-shirts, Mekhela Chadors, shirts, track pants and sarees, aimed at helping meet the immediate clothing needs of flood-affected families.

The consignment has been received by Nazira MLA Mayur Borgohain, who will oversee its distribution among flood affected families to ensure that the assistance reaches those who need it most.

Speaking on the initiative, Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said that in times of natural calamity, it is the collective responsibility of society to stand beside those in distress. While the Government continues to provide comprehensive relief and rehabilitation support, he felt it was equally important to address the immediate need for clothing, particularly for families who had lost most of their belongings to the floods.

The Minister also appreciated the efforts of everyone involved in providing relief materials to the distressed and expressed hope that these gestures would provide comfort and dignity to the affected families as they rebuild their lives, stated a press release.

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