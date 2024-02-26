Assam: Minister Pijush Hazarika attends land patta distribution at Jamugurihat

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: State Cabinet Minister for Water Resources, Information & Public Relations, and Parliamentary Affairs, Pijush Hazarika, distributed land pattas to the indigenous people of Sootea LAC on Saturday evening at a function held here. A total of 4,700 families under Sootea LAC and Naduar revenue circle have been benefited by the coveted Mission Basundhara 2.0.

Addressing the public gathering, Minister Hazarika briefly spoke about various development schemes undertaken by the Union as well as the state governments for public welfare. He also stated about the benefits of Mission Basundhara 2.0 and how the indigenous people of the state have been benefited by the mega project pertaining to land issues. The land patta distribution ceremony was attended by Sootea MLA Padma Hazarika, Sonitpur District Commissioner Deva Kumar Mishra, and higher officials from the state Revenue Department. Earlier, Hazarika attended the inaugural session of land patta distribution ceremonies held at Borgang and Biswanath. It is to be mentioned here that a total of 3313 families from Biswanath LAC and 2634 families from Behali LAC have benefited from this mission.

