Minister Pijush Hazarika inaugurates land patta distribution under Mission Bashundhara 2.0 Scheme

BISWANATH CHARIALI: Under Mission Bashundhara 2.0 Scheme, the distribution of land pattas was formally inaugurated among the selected beneficiaries in Biswanath and Behali assembly constituencies in Biswanath district on Saturday by Pijush Hazarika, Minister for Water Resources and Information and Public Relations Department, Government of Assam as well as the Guardian Minister of Biswanath district,.

Addressing two separate meetings held at Biswanath Chariali and Behali, respectively, the Minister said that Mission Basundhara is a landmark scheme of the Government of Assam for the empowerment of the khilonjiya community by giving land rights. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarmah launched Mission Basundhara with the aim of increasing the availability of land revenue services to the residents of the state.

He also said that the khilonjiya landless and weaker sections and the tribal communities have been provided the protection of land rights through the second phase of Mission Basundhara.

The minister also mentioned in the context of his speech that the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarmah had announced in the Assembly that the Assam government would take up the pilot project in Biswanath and Charaideo districts.

It may be mentioned here that through the second phase of Mission Basundhara, 2634 beneficiaries in Behali assembly constituency and 3313 beneficiaries in Biswanath constituency will be benefited. A total of 13,925 selected beneficiaries will be benefited by getting land pattas in all the three constituencies in Biswanath district.

On February 27, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarmah will inaugurate the process of distribution of land pattas among the elected beneficiaries of Gohpur assembly constituency in Biswanath district.

Also Read: Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chhatra Parishad to set up research centre on Mahabir Chilarai in Dhubri district

Also Watch: