Meghalaya: Heatwave Hits Shillong and Sohra as Monsoon Weakens

SHILLONG: Shillong and Sohra in Meghalaya have been experiencing extremely hot and humid weather lately, with temperatures rising significantly above the usual levels.

"The monsoon is weak and there's no weather system over the East Bay that could bring moisture so we are getting scorching heat," Chief of the IMD Thangjalal Lhouvum said.

Lhouvum said most of the dominant winds were continental, eastward winds and added that the hot temperatures were due to the ongoing weather systems.

He went on to comment on the long-term rainfall trend over Meghalaya and said that if one looks at data for the 1970s, that there was a declining trend, but there has been no change at all for the whole state from 1901.

Still, he admitted to having a personal experience, saying that as a resident of nearly two decades, he believed that "rarely do we have such significant lessening of rainfall days."

The heatwave in Meghalaya has been extraordinary with Shillong reaching maximum temperature of 29.9 degrees Celsius on Sunday highest ever recorded in the city for September.

It was a pretty hot day with a maximum temperature of 33.1 degrees at Sohra while Umiam topped it at 34.4 degrees on the same day.

The much-needed rain on Monday brought down the temperature to a comfortable 22.5 degrees.

In Meghalaya, prices of all the basic commodities have skyrocketed, and with this, public anger has run hot. The Voice of the People Party has been proactive in bringing the subject to light and has urged the government to take measures immediately to bring down prices.

VPP MP Ricky Syngkon has presented a formal statement addressing Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on the issue, in which he stressed the party's concerns over the issue.

He wrote a letter to the CM of Meghalaya mentioning that prices are always going up in roofs causing huge distress among common people particularly, the poor and most marginalized section.

According to the VPP, cause for price rise is multi-dimensional namely, multi-toll gates at highways and alleged exploitation of both farmers and consumers.