Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika joins BJP candidates during filing of nomination

A CORRESPONDENT

KALAIGAON: Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika, along with Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia, joined sitting Executive Member of BTC and other BJP candidates while they filed their nominations for the 5th Bodoland Territorial Council General Election 2025. Addressing a meet in Udalguri before the filing of nomination, which drew a sea of crowd, Minister Pijush Hazarika asserted that BTR had witnessed peace and development and that the disturbed Bodo belt had been restored with ‘permanent peace’ and ‘stability’ under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. He further sought people’s active democratic participation and asked them to vote for the BJP candidates for further development of BTR.

