Assam: Minister Pijush Hazarika Pay Condolences To Zubeen Garg And His Family

Politicians, artists, and fans have expressed profound sorrow over his demise. In an emotional statement, Assam Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika said:

"I am shattered and lost for words. It is unbelievable that our most beloved, the pride and heartthrob of Assam, Zubeen Garg, is no more. His passing away leaves a void that can never be filled. Assam has lost one of its brightest souls. I pray for the eternal peace of his departed soul and offer my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers whose lives he touched with his music. He will always be amidst us through his voice."

Zubeen’s funeral is expected to be held with full state honours. Assam has truly lost a son of the soil but his voice will echo forever.