Assam: Minister Pijush Hazarika Pay Condolences To Zubeen Garg And His Family

Guwahati: Assam woke up to devastating news on Friday as renowned singer, composer, and cultural icon Zubeen Garg passed away, leaving millions in shock and grief. Known as the heartthrob of Assam, Zubeen was more than just a musician; he was a symbol of identity, pride, and unity for the people of the region.
In his decades-long career, Zubeen Garg lent his voice to over 16,000 songs in various languages, including Assamese, Hindi, Bengali, and Bodo. His music touched countless lives, blending tradition with modernity and always carrying a message of love, justice, and cultural pride
Politicians, artists, and fans have expressed profound sorrow over his demise. In an emotional statement, Assam Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika said:
"I am shattered and lost for words. It is unbelievable that our most beloved, the pride and heartthrob of Assam, Zubeen Garg, is no more. His passing away leaves a void that can never be filled. Assam has lost one of its brightest souls. I pray for the eternal peace of his departed soul and offer my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers whose lives he touched with his music. He will always be amidst us through his voice."
Zubeen’s funeral is expected to be held with full state honours. Assam has truly lost a son of the soil but his voice will echo forever.