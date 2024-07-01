Assam: Minister Pijush Hazarika visits ailing senior journalist, provides him Rs 2 lakh

A Correspondent

GOLAGHAT: During a visit to the Golaghat district, Public Relations Minister Pijush Hazarika visited the house of Bikash Sarma, a senior journalist from the district. Senior journalist and child novelist Bikash Sarma has been ailing for the past few days. Minister Pijush Hazarika provided financial assistance on behalf of the state government to the journalist. Taking stock of the journalist’s health, along with Minister Ajanta Neog, the minister handed over a cheque of Rs 1 lakh from the Medical Welfare Fund of journalists of the Public Relations Department and another Rs 1 lakh on behalf of the Chief Minister to the ailing journalist, Bikash Sarma.

The Public Relations Minister wished the senior journalist good health and exchanged views with his family members.

Also Read: Water Resource Minister Pijush Hazarika Reviews Karimganj Flood Situation, Promises New Dykes on Barak and Singla Rivers (sentinelassam.com)