Water Resource Minister Pijush Hazarika Reviews Karimganj Flood Situation, Promises New Dykes on Barak and Singla Rivers

SILCHAR: The Water Resource Minister Pijush Hazarika reviewed the flood situation in Karimganj. Hazarika visited a few relief camps and spoke to the flood victims. There was a widespread allegation that the relief items were not properly being distributed in the camps. However, after visiting the camps and attending a review meeting with the district administration and local MLAs, Hazarika told the media persons that he had received not a single allegation regarding ill practices in relief distribution.

In the recent flood, the Karimganj district was badly hit. Hazarika said, in recent flood, at least two lakh people of the state were affected. The government had already disbursed the ex gratia compensation to the people who were affected during the first episode of flood this year. Hazarika said, new dykes would be made on Barak and Singla rivers very soon to control the effects of the flood. Concerned departments had been instructed to prepare project report for the proposed dykes, he said.

On Monday, Hazarika made a visit to the residence of former Union Minister Kabindra Purkayastha. The nonagenarian BJP leader had recently suffered a minor brain stroke and presently recuperating in his home in Silchar. Hazarika wished him speedy recovery.

