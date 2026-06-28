Assam: Minister Rameshwar Teli inaugurates Road Over Bridge in Tinsukia

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: A road over-bridge (ROB) connecting A.T. Road and Sripuria over LC Gate No. DD47 was inaugurated in Tinsukia on Saturday. Built at a cost of Rs 65 crore, the 720-metre over-bridge will improve travel between Sripuria, Congress Colony, and other areas in the south-western part of Tinsukia and the rest of the town. The ROB was built jointly, with the Assam government contributing Rs 36 crore and the Railways Rs 29 crore.

The long-awaited bridge is also expected to ease traffic congestion at the railway level crossing, where commuters had faced frequent delays earlier. Assam Cabinet Minister, MLA of Duliajan, and Guardian Minister of Tinsukia, Rameshwar Teli, inaugurated the bridge in the presence of Pulok Gohain, MLA of Tinsukia; Sanjoy Kishan, MLA of Makum; Sumit Sattawan, DC of Tinsukia; senior administrative officials, dignitaries, and members of the public.

Speaking on the occasion, Pulok Gohain said that the improved city infrastructure would ease daily transportation problems for thousands of Sripuria residents. He also appealed to commuters to keep the bridge clean and preserve its beauty and usefulness for years to come.

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