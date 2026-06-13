Assam: Minister Rameswar Teli reviews progress of development schemes in Tinsukia

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: A review meeting on the implementation and progress of various central and state government welfare schemes being executed by different departments under the Tinsukia District Administration was held on Thursday at the conference hall of the District Commissioner’s (DC) office. The meeting was chaired by the minister for labour welfare, transformation and development; tea tribes and Adivasi welfare; and the guardian minister of the Tinsukia district, Rameswar Teli.

During the meeting, Minister Teli directed all departments to ensure the proper utilization of funds in accordance with government guidelines and regulations. He reviewed the progress of road and bridge construction and upgradation works being carried out in different parts of the district under various schemes by the Public Works Department (PWD Roads). Stressing the importance of improving road connectivity, he instructed the concerned department to ensure the timely and successful implementation of all ongoing projects.

The meeting also held detailed discussions on the progress of works being undertaken under the Jal Jeevan Mission by the Public Health Engineering Department. The implementation of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) under the department was also reviewed extensively. The progress of various schemes being implemented by the Panchayat and Rural Development Department, including the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin), MGNREGA, and Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin), was also discussed in detail.

The minister further conducted a comprehensive review of developmental activities undertaken by several departments, including Agriculture, Education, Irrigation, Health, Social Welfare, Power, Sericulture, Forest, Public Works (Buildings), and Handloom and Textiles. He urged all departments to execute their projects with seriousness and complete them within the stipulated time frame. He also directed officials to create greater public awareness of the various government schemes and programmes.

The meeting was attended by Tinsukia MLA Pulak Gohain; Makum MLA Sanjoy Kishan; DC Sumit Sattawan; Tinsukia Zila Parishad President Bhadreswar Moran; Vice-President Chitralekha Duwara Sona; Tinsukia Municipal Board Chairman Pulak Chetia; Chief Executive Member of the Moran Autonomous Council Arunjyoti Moran; District Development Commissioner Javed Arman; Co-District Commissioners (CDC) of all co-districts; Additional District Commissioners, heads of various departments and representatives of the MLAs of Sadiya, Doomdooma, Digboi and Margherita constituencies.

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