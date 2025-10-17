Assam: Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass meets Baksa firing victims

A CORRESPONDENT

PATHSALA: Assam Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass visited AIIMS Guwahati to meet Dipak Medhi and Bidyut Kalita, the two persons injured in police firing during the recent tense situation in Baksa. The visit was made as per the direction of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. Dass interacted with both the injured persons and took detailed updates about their health condition from the attending doctors and medical staff. He said that both of them were out of danger.

The minister further stated that, as instructed by the Chief Minister, the Assam Government would bear all expenses related to their medical treatment. Extending his best wishes, Dass prayed for the speedy recovery of the two youths.

