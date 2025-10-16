Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Meets Amit Shah, Singapore Envoy

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and the Singapore High Commissioner in New Delhi today on the death of soulful singer Zubeen Garg and the investigation into it.

Speaking to the media in New Delhi, the Chief Minister said, “We’ve submitted the names of two police officers who will go to Singapore for the investigation into Zubeen Garg’s demise. On their own, Singapore police are also investigating the incident. They will submit their report to the court within three months. Since theirs is an open trial, anyone interested in attending the hearing in Singapore can go. The investigation by the SIT is going on with professional precision. It will submit its charge sheet before the court ahead of the scheduled timeframe. The investigators can seek data from Singapore Police, and they also can seek data from the Assam Police.”

The Chief Minister said, “The public of the state should exercise restraint. They need to keep faith in the police investigation. Driven by emotions, a large section of Zubeen Garg’s fans wants instant justice. That’s not possible in a democratic country like ours. Justice is delivered through a legal procedure only.”

The Chief Minister further said, “A section of people are out to provoke the public sentiment to subserve their own political interests right from the death of Zubeen Garg. This section wants to continue unrest in Assam on the pretext of seeking justice for Zubeen Garg. They post false and misleading information on social media to mislead the fans of the departed singer.”

The Chief Minister said, “Barring one, all the other Singapore NRIs, who were present on the yacht on the fateful September 19 in Singapore, gave their statements before the SIT and the court. They also assured the SIT that they would come back if needed. Since they are cooperating with the investigation, the government is duty-bound to provide them security.”

