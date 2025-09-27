Assam Minister Ranoj Pegu urges people to maintain peace during Durga Puja

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: Assam’s Minister for Education and Tribal Affairs (WPT & BC), and Guardian Minister of Sivasagar district, Dr Ranoj Pegu, attended a special programme at the Sukafa Conference Hall of District Commissioner’s office in Sivasagar on Thursday evening, where he distributed financial assistance to Durga Puja committees across the district.

In his address, Dr Pegu said, “The sudden demise of Zubeen Garg, the shining star of Assam’s music world and someone deeply loved by the people, has cast a shadow of grief across the state. At this time, every Assamese is emotionally shaken and overwhelmed with sorrow.”

The Minister further urged that during the upcoming Durga Puja festivities, it is essential for everyone to remain sensitive and vigilant. He stressed the importance of ensuring that no conflict or situation disturbing peace and harmony arises. Dr Pegu appealed to all puja committees to respect mutual sentiments, maintain communal harmony, and celebrate Durga Puja in a peaceful manner. He also advised them to extend full cooperation and coordination with the district administration.

In the presence of District Commissioner Aayush Garg, the event, organized by the Department of Cultural Affairs, Government of Assam, in collaboration with the Sivasagar district administration, saw financial assistance of Rs 10,000 each being granted to a total of 93 Durga Puja committees in the district.

