Assam: Minister Sanjoy Kishan distributed land pattas under Mission Basundhara 2.0 in Tinsukia district

Tinsukia: Sanjoy Kishan, Minister for Labour and Tea Tribe Welfare Department distributed land pattas under Mission Basundhara 2.0 in two places in Tinsukia district on Tuesday. While the first programme was held at Bishnujyoti Auditorium Makum where 3,000 beneficiaries were awarded pattas which was followed by a similar programme at the auditorium of TDA Cultural Complex where 700 beneficiaries were given pattas. The minister informed that in Tinsukia district 35,281 cases of land pattas have been disposed.

Among those present in the programmes were the District Commissioner Swapneel Paul, TDA Chairman Kajal Gohain and Chairperson of Makum Municipality Bipasha Borah besides other dignitaries.

