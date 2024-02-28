Assam: Workshop on ‘Entrepreneurship for Youth Empowerment’ organized at Gargaon College

SIVASAGAR: The National Service Scheme Unit, Gargaon College and the Department of Economics organized a one-day workshop on ‘Entrepreneurship for Youth Empowerment’ at the college premises. The workshop was stared by Dr Rimjim Borah , Head of the Department of Economics and Programme Officer of the NSS Unit of Gargaon College. In her welcome speech, Dr Borah mentioned that the workshop was organized with the aim of creating awareness and instilling entrepreneurial skills among young students.

Attending the workshop as a resource person, Hiranmay Gogoi, a successful young entrepreneur, an author, motivational speaker and founder of GKK Foods and Integrated Farming Services, Sivasagar delivered his speech on entrepreneurship. He spoke about the special qualities required for young entrepreneurs and various strategies to become a successful entrepreneur. All the students and volunteers of the National Service Scheme interacted with the resource persons regarding their queries related to entrepreneurship. Hiranmay Gogoi expressed his views that every youth can contribute to build a healthy society by embracing entrepreneurship with strong enthusiasm and becoming financially self-reliant.

Dr Kabita Phukan, Head of the Department of Mathematics, Sujata Gowala, Assistant Professor, Department of Mathematics and Dr Bidyananda Borkakati, Head of the Department of Education interacted with the resource person and expressed there views regarding the workshop. The event was attended by more than hundred of students and NSS volunteers and faculty members of the college. Dr Rimjim Borah offered vote of thanks to all for successful completion of the event.

Eminent educationist Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta, the Principal of the Gargaon College appreciated the efforts of the NSS Unit and the Department of Economics for organising such a workshop which has great relevance in the present day context.

Also Read:Assam Rifles organized an awareness lecture on child abuse in Sonitpur district

Also Watch: