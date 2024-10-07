Assam: Minister Sanjoy Kishan Inaugurated Doomdooma Co-District in State

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: State Labour Minister Sanjoy Kishan inaugurated the Doomdooma Co-District on Saturday. In the inaugural function held at Doomdooma town field, he said that it was a novel idea of the Chief Minister, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, and that it was going to be applied all over the country as the Himanta Model to bring administration nearer to the people. Minister Kishan read out a brief history of Doomdooma and said that people now wanted development and not agitation, as the people now realized its futility.

In the beginning, District Commissioner (DC) Tinsukia, Swapneel Paul, delivered his welcome speech and explained how people of Doomdooma were going to benefit from the land revenue matters like permission for sale of land, PRC, issue of ration cards, etc., thus saving much of their valuable time by doing things at Doomdooma itself.

The meeting was also addressed by MLA Rupesh Gowala. He expressed his happiness at the fulfilment of the long-standing demand of Doomdooma to upgrade it to a sub-division in the form of the current co-district now, as it would not necessitate people to go to the DC office, Tinsukia, for petty matters like seeking permission for holding events, functions, etc.

On the other hand, MP Lakhimpur Parliamentary Constituency Pradan Baruah said how many development schemes were hampered because of delay in holding census operations in the country. He appealed to people to update the land attas, mutation of land records, legalize their certificates, etc. for benefits of posterity.

Earlier, the Labour Minister inaugurated the temporary office of the Co-District Commissioner, Nuzhat Nasreen, in the presence of DC Swapneel Paul, MLA Rupesh Gowala, and MP Pradan Baruah at PWD Dak Bunglow. MLA Gowala divulged that the construction of the new office would be completed near the Doomdooma Revenue Circle office soon.

