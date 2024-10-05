Assam sets co-district trend in the country

Thrust on minimum government, maximum governance: CM

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: In a first of its kind in the country, Assam made as many as 21 co-districts in the state operational today when the state government literally took its administration a step closer to people.

Eighteen more co-districts will be operational in the state tomorrow. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will inaugurate Jalukbari co-district tomorrow.

Speaking on this development, the Chief Minister said, “This unique initiative will decentralise district administrations. Co-districts will ensure implementation of our vision of minimum government and maximum governance. Dedicated administrative units will ensure hassle-free access to government services.”

The co-districts inaugurated today are Bilasipara, Golokganj, Goalpara West, Rangia, Kaliabor, Sipajhar, Dalgaon, Naduar, Behali, Gohpur, Dhakuakhana, Jonai, Margherita, Sadia, Khowang, Titabor, Dergaon, Sarupathar, Bokakhat, Patharkandi, and Ramkrishna Nagar.

These co-districts will render all major services, like (i) land revenue, issuing certificates of caste, PRC, OBS NCL, land sale permissions, land revenue collection, etc., to the public.

(ii) Magisterial powers like permission for events, functions, fairs, etc., executive magistrate courts as per CrPC and BNSS.

(iii) Issuance of ration cards, distribution of PDS rice, license to fair price shops, lifting min-day meal good grains, etc.

(iv) Taking anti-illicit liquor measures, issue of retail pass for IMFL, temporary bar license, etc.

According to official sources, co-districts will have some important features like streamlined citizen-centric services, smaller administrative units below the district level, timely access to essential government services by citizens, and significant steps to improve efficiency to bring government to the grassroots.

The government has made it a point that every LAC in the state will have a co-district so as to make each LAC self-sufficient in rendering all public services. In the existing structure, a DC office covers two or more LACs and staggers under a heavy workload, affecting the rendering of services.

