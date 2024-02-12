ASSAM: Cong Chief To Appear Before Cops Over Rahul’s Yatra Route Deviation

GUWAHATI: Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah is schedule to appear before the Jorhat police on Monday in a case linked to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

It was alleged that Borah was involved in route deviation in Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from the pre-decided route where chaos and a stampede-like situation was created.

Non-bailable sections have been imposed in the Congress leader’s case, and Congress supporters have claimed that he may be arrested by the police.

However, Bhupen Bora has said that he won’t be seeking for anticipatory bail in this matter.

Earlier, Borah appeared before police a week ago in the same case and was asked to appear on February 12, 2024.