ASSAM: Cong Chief To Appear Before Cops Over Rahul’s Yatra Route Deviation

GUWAHATI: Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah is schedule to appear before the Jorhat police on Monday in a case linked to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.
It was alleged that Borah was involved in route deviation in Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from the pre-decided route where chaos and a stampede-like situation was created.
Non-bailable sections have been imposed in the Congress leader’s case, and Congress supporters have claimed that he may be arrested by the police.
However, Bhupen Bora has said that he won’t be seeking for anticipatory bail in this matter.
Earlier, Borah appeared before police a week ago in the same case and was asked to appear on February 12, 2024.
On January 18, this year, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Jorhat town. The planned route for the rally was to proceed towards Lahoti in Jorhat town, making a turn at PWD point, and continue towards KB Road.
As per the police, instead of following the mentioned route, the crowd of Congress supporters headed straight to Gar Aali, the city centre, which created immense chaos and a stampede-like situation.
Following the incident, the Jorhat district administration registered a case against various Congress leaders, including Bhupen Borah, under non-bailable sections.
Earlier on Feb 10, a “close aide” of Rahul Gandhi was also questioned by the Jorhat police over his alleged role in the same case.
Former SGP personnel, KB Byju, who is now a close aide of Gandhi, was questioned for more than three hours. He might also be called again although no specific date has been set.
The case was lodged under nine sections, including non-bailable ones, such as 120B (criminal conspiracy), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 188 (disobedience of order), 283 (causing danger, obstruction or injury), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 353 (criminal force to deter public servant from discharging duty) of the Indian Penal Code.
