CM Flood Relief Kits Rolled Out as Minister Borgohain Launches Distribution Across Demow Panchayats

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: The CM Flood Relief kit distribution programme was inaugurated by Sushanta Borgohain, local MLA cum State Water Resources and Judicial Department Minister, from the office of the Demow Co-District Commissioner on Wednesday. According to information received, the flood relief kits were taken in 23 vehicles to four panchayats of the constituency.

2,557 kits were distributed among flood-affected people in Silakuti Gaon Panchayat, 1,330 in Gargaon Gaon Panchayat, 1,510 in Khelua Gaon Panchayat, and 2,011 in Lakwa Gaon Panchayat. The distribution will continue in other Panchayats in the coming days.

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