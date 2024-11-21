Kokrajhar Court Sentences Man To 20 Years Imprisonment For Sexual Assault Of Minor

KOKRAJHAR: The Kokrajhar Sessions Court has imposed a rigorous imprisonment of 20 years against a man under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The ruling was issued by the Additional Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge (POCSO) in relation to a sexual assault case from 2014.

The case, recorded as Case No. 206/2014 at Kokrajhar Sardar police station pertained to the sexual abuse of a minor girl by the defendant identified as Debojit Barman. The victim’s parents filed a complaint, which resulted in Barman’s arrest under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code.