Kokrajhar Court Sentences Man To 20 Years Imprisonment For Sexual Assault Of Minor

KOKRAJHAR: The Kokrajhar Sessions Court has imposed a rigorous imprisonment of 20 years against a man under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
The ruling was issued by the Additional Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge (POCSO) in relation to a sexual assault case from 2014.
The case, recorded as Case No. 206/2014 at Kokrajhar Sardar police station pertained to the sexual abuse of a minor girl by the defendant identified as Debojit Barman. The victim’s parents filed a complaint, which resulted in Barman’s arrest under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code.
Besides the prison sentence, the court has ordered the perpetrator to pay a fine of Rs 30,000. If the fine is not paid in the given time, the perpetrator will face an additional year of imprisonment. This ruling underscores the severity of the offence and the court’s commitment to justice.
Special Public Prosecutor Manjit Kr. Ghose told the media that the court has ensured justice by sentencing the convict to 20 years for an atrocious crime against a minor. He emphasized that the case, registered on May 14, 2014, has finally reached a rightful conclusion.
