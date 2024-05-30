Meghalaya High Court Denies Interim Relief in Police Recruitment Age Limit Challenge

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya High Court denied interim order in case challenging age limit set for Meghalaya Police recruitment in a recent ruling. Petitioners requested that candidates exceeding age limit be allowed to apply provisionally. They also requested that online applications be accepted from those previously barred by age restrictions.

Representing petitioners their lawyer referenced Supreme Court rulings. They argued an office memorandum (OM) from 2012 should be considered. This should be in conjunction with February 2022 OM which set current age limits. They highlighted public interest and minimal harm in permitting overage candidates to apply provisionally.

Opposing counsel for the state maintained age limits were set in accordance with Meghalaya Police Act. They were justified by February 2022 OM which permitted the establishment of minimum and maximum age limits for recruitment The state’s legal representative emphasized the Personnel and Administrative Reforms (AR) Department had authority to determine these limits.

The court noted that petition was filed close to application deadline of May 31. Recognizing that state had already raised maximum age limit from 27 to 32 years. There were additional relaxations for Scheduled Tribe and Caste candidates.

In its order the court clarified that Personnel and AR (A) Department was within its rights to set age limits as per February 2022 OM. A separate OM issued on May 1. It established specific age limits for sub-inspectors (27 years) and constables (21 years) in line with Police Act.

The court observed that petitioners' challenge was limited. It was to non-compliance of advertisement with February 2022 OM. They did not dispute age limits themselves. The court concluded that petitioners had not presented sufficiently compelling case to warrant interim relief.

As a result, the court rejected request for interim orders upholding state's set age limits for police recruitment and rejected provisional application permissions for overage candidates.