Assam: Minor girl gang-raped at at Lathiamari, FIR lodged

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Amidst the sensation of a ‘gang -rape’ of a minor girl at Dhing market a couple of fortnight, another case of ‘gang -rape’ of a minor girl came to light on Friday at Lathiamari, riverine area near Dhing after the parents of the victim lodged FIR at Dhing Police Station.

Sources claimed that the victim girl was allegedly raped by two men in Dhing and then escaped from the scene. The incident occurred when the girl and her younger brother were returning home from the river bank after seeing off their grandmother, sources said, adding that the two accused identified as Fuzail Ahmed and Israfil Hussain, abducted the girl on a motorcycle and committed the heinous crime inside a jungle at Lathiamari, a riverine area near Dhing.

Meanwhile the brother of the victim girl raised an alarm, and locals immediately spotted the girl and rescued her. The victim minor was immediately admitted to a hospital in Nagaon town here, sources added further.

A case has been registered at Dhing Police Station in this regard and a search operation is underway to apprehend the accused. Locals demanded stringent punishment for the perpetrators.

