Assam: Minor girl molested, accused apprehended in Tinsukia

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: Two cases of molestations involving minor girls rocked Tinsukia town within a span of 2 days. While a 5-year-old girl was molested by a 45-year-old person on Friday, an employer outraged the modesty of a minor employee in her workplace on Saturday. In one incident, a 5-year-old girl from Sripuria in Tinsukia town was molested by Jun Haloi at Sripuria, near petrol pump Tinsukia, on Friday. The Tinsukia Police team led by OC Tinsukia Sadar PS Parag Jyoti Buragohain apprehended the accused, and a case no. 294/24 was registered u/s 75(2) BNS R/W. Sec. 8 POCSO Act. In the second case, Amar Chakraborty, aged 55, of GNB Road behind the LIC Office molested a 17-year-old minor girl who is an employee at his Xerox and Photo shop on Saturday evening. Legal action has been initiated.

Also read: Teacher allegedly molests minor school girl in Hojai, arrested; Several organisations demand justice (sentinelassam.com)