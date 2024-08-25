Teacher allegedly molests minor school girl in Hojai, arrested; Several organisations demand justice

Hojai: Several organisations took to the streets of Hojai in order to demand justice for the minor school girl who was allegedly molested by a tuition teacher in Hojai. Notably, a news surfaced on Friday night that a minor school going girl was allegedly molested by a tuition teacher namely Biswajit Das, a Maths teacher. As per information, the teacher made a illicit video of her and blackmailed her parents on the pretext of making the video viral, if his demand is not fulfilled. On Friday night, locals caught him from near his residence in Bidynagar in Hojai and handed him over to the Hojai Police.

Later, locals gheraoed the police station and demanded justice. Seeing the intense situation, Saurab Gupta, Superintendent of Police, Hojai district immediately responded and assured that the culprit will be charged as per the law accordingly. He appealed the people to maintain law and order. On Saturday, the irked students and people from all the walks of life took out a protest rally from Rabindranath Tagore University, Hojai to Hojai Police Station passing by the major throughfares of the town and demanded justice for the victim and strict punishment for the culprit. They raised various slogans. The police provided security to the rally. Later, they submitted a memorandum at Hojai Police station in regard to this and demanded justice for the victim and his family. They said government should make proper steps to curb such incidents which are being reported from all parts of the State, it is a matter of concern, they added.

