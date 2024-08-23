Assam: Minor Girl Returning From Tuition Gang-Raped In Nagaon Sparking Massive Outrage

NAGAON: As the entire nation is in a state of mourning due to the brutal rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, another horrific rape incident has come to light.

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men in Dhing area of Assam's Nagaon district on Thursday.

The teenage girl was found lying in a semi-conscious state near a pond with her cycle besides her. The police were informed about this incident after some local residents spotted the girl in a horrible situation.

The minor was rescued and was rushed to Dhing FRU to undergo medical treatment. The victim was said to be in a critical condition.