Assam: Minor Girl Returning From Tuition Gang-Raped In Nagaon Sparking Massive Outrage

NAGAON: As the entire nation is in a state of mourning due to the brutal rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, another horrific rape incident has come to light.
A 14-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men in Dhing area of Assam's Nagaon district on Thursday.
The teenage girl was found lying in a semi-conscious state near a pond with her cycle besides her. The police were informed about this incident after some local residents spotted the girl in a horrible situation.
The minor was rescued and was rushed to Dhing FRU to undergo medical treatment. The victim was said to be in a critical condition.
According to reports, the incident unfolded when the minor girl was returning home from her tuition in the evening. Having committing this heinous crime, the assailants left her in the forests in a state of shock.
She was lying on the road without any clothing for around an hour before being rescued. The local residents who rescued her have demanded the arrest of the culprits within 12 hours.
This horrendous incident has created a tense situation in Dhing town as locals have expressed their anger and resentment.
Condemning this horrendous act, the Dhing Regional Students’ Union on Friday announced a complete shutdown of Dhing till all the culprits are nabbed by the cops.
The students’ union has also informed about the closure of all shops, markets, and educational institutions in Dhing as a mark of protest.
Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed so as to ensure that adequate security measures are put in place during this period.
