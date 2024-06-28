ABSU to Stage Protest in Kokrajhar Demanding Death Penalty for Dudhnoi Gang Rape and Murder Accused

KOKRAJHAR: Expressing discontent over the delay of the State government to give stringent punishment to the gang rape and murder accused persons involved in the Dudhnoi case, All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) has decided to stage two-day protest demonstration in Kokrajhar town on June 28 and June 29 from 10 am onwards demanding death sentence to rape and murder accused. This was informed by the general secretary of ABSU Khanindra Basumatary.

Articulating serious concern over the repeated cases of gang rape and murder in different parts of the region, ABSU, Kokrajhar district committee on June 24 evening took out a strong torch light rally in Kokrajhar town demanding stringent punishment to the rapists and murderer of Hiranmoy Khaklari of Dudhnoi in Goalpara district on May 16 and at the same time ABSU demanded fast track court judgement on the gang rape of a minor girl of 15 years of age by a group of five youths in Mazbat in Udalguri district on June 23. The torchlight rally started from Bodofa Children Park, Jwhwlao Dwimalu Road and moved to Government HS & MP School field.

The general secretary of ABSU Khanidra Basumatary said the student body compelled to take series of agitation for delaying on the part of the government to take action on the accused persons of gang rape of two innocent tribal girls on May 3 in Dudhnoi of Goalpara district and the brutal murder of the brother of one of the rape victim Hiranmoy Khaklari. He said for special intervention on Dudhnoi gang rape and murder incident reminders to Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, DGP and CEM of BTC have been sent repeatedly through the District Commissioner, Kokrajhar demanding justice to Hiranmoy Khakhlari and rape victims in Dudhnoi.

He said ABSU had been demanding harsh and serious action against the criminals in the state and also said they had high hopes from Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma. According to Basumatary, ABSU would keep up its campaign of protests until the victim girls and Hiranmoy Khaklary's family receive justice.

