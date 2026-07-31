Assam: Minor girl’s body found inside Bhorakhai tea estate director’s bungalow

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: The body of a minor girl was found hanging from the ceiling fan inside the storeroom of the bungalow of the Bhorakhai tea garden director. Though the incident occurred on July 26, an FIR was reportedly lodged after two days.

The sixteen-year-old girl was working as a household maid at the residence of Rajen Sudan, the Director of the Bhorakhai tea estate in Borkhola. Family members of the minor, belonging to the tea garden community, said that like other days, she went to work early in the morning. After being informed that the girl was feeling unwell at around 10 am, the family members rushed to the bungalow only to be sent to the nearby public health centre, where they were told that the girl had already died.

Rajen Sudan, on the other hand, said that he had noticed no abnormal sign in her behaviour when she came. However, after some time he heard a noise from the storeroom and rushed there to find the girl hanging.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, ‘Ashwas,’ an NGO, handed over a memorandum to the district police demanding strict action against those who were behind the unnatural death of the minor girl. The NGO’s members claimed that there was an attempt to complete the last rites of the girl without conducting a post-mortem. However, timely intervention by the police foiled the attempt.

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