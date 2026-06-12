Hojai Police Rescue Minor Girl, Detains the Man Accused of Abduction

Guwahati: A man from a village near Hojai town has been accused of kidnapping a minor schoolgirl. Acting swiftly by the police the accused, identified as Manoj Kumar was detained by Hojai Police following the alleged abduction of a 10yearold girl on Sunday, 7th June.

As per police, the minor was successfully rescued during the operation and has since been reunited with her family. The police team have launched an investigation into the incident, while legal proceedings against the accused are underway.

Following the recovery of the girl, AMSU Hojai District Committee Chief Adviser Manowar Hussain commented on the case, stressing that criminal acts should not be viewed through a religious or political lens.

“Terms such as ‘love jihad’ are political expressions. Crime has no religion, and anyone found guilty must be punished in accordance with the law,” Hussain said.

He also called on both parents and family members to remain vigilant in order to prevent such incidents and ensure the safety of children.

Further details are expected as the investigation progresses.