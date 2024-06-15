Assam: Minor rape victim gives birth to baby boy at Barpeta Medical College and Hospital

KOKRAJHAR: The 14-year-old rape survivor gave birth to a baby boy at Barpeta Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday.

According to information, the rape survivor was first taken to Kokrajhar Medical College and Hospital on Monday afternoon last but later, referred to Barpeta as Kokrajhar Medical College and Hospital does not have ICU to handle complicated cases in case of emergency. Both the teen and baby are stated to be fine. Sources also said the baby will be taken to a Special Adoption centre. The teen, a student of class-VII, was raped by a 60 years old man identified as Shashikanta Roy of the same village impregnating the minor. The accused has been arrested and presently undergoing jail sentences.

