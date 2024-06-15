Morigaon Handloom & Textile Superintendent Arrested for Alleged Carnal Proposal to Woman Employee

MORIGAON: The superintendent of Morigaon Handloom & Textile officer Rabul Saikia was arrested by police for allegedly giving proposal to a woman employee of his office for a carnal innuendo in the office today.

The woman employee had been facing mental harassment for since long due to which she came under circumstances and informed the Morigaon District Commissioner Debashis Sarma on Thursday. After thorough investigation the case Morigaon District Commissioner asked the OC Morigaon PS to take the superintendent of Handloom & Textile office,Morigaon Rabul Saikia under police custody. The police interrogation is on against the accused officer.

