Assam: Minor Rescued As Child Marriage Attempt Foiled In Dhubri

DHUBRI: A minor girl who had been abducted with the motive of forced child marriage has been successfully rescued by the Dhubri Police.
This shocking incident came to light when a seemingly disturbed man sought help from the Dhubri Police. The distressed man filed a complaint against Akibul Mondal, son of Abdullah Mondal, a resident of Majerchar Part-I.
In the complaint, the man accused Akibul of kidnapping his teenage daughter with the intention of forcibly marrying her.
The complaint also mentioned that Akibul’s family had allegedly intimated the father with severe consequences, including threat to his life, if he dared to complain to the authorities.
Swift action ensued as the cops initiated an immediate probe to trace the abducted girl during the late hours of Wednesday. Their prompt response paid off as the police were able to find the minor girl within hours.
The victim was safely returned to her family, ensuring she was not forced into an illegal marriage.
This timely intervention saved the girl from falling victim to child marriage and also showed the significance of decisive police action in preventing such exploitation.
Notably, child marriage happens to be a criminal offense under Indian law. The law enforcement authorities have assured aboout their commitment of adopting a strict zero-tolerance policy toward the practice.
Further investigation into this case is underway with the police saying that the culprits involved in this despicable act will not be spared and justice will be served.
The local community members and child rights activists across Assam have showered praise on the proactive approach of the Dhubri police.
This incident has also raised serious concerns about the need to spread public awareness regarding the detrimental effects and illegality of child marriage.
The authorities have also stressed upon the importance of keeping a close watch on these immoral activities and also highlighted the significance of providing proper education in order to protect minors from such practices.
