Assam: Minor Rescued As Child Marriage Attempt Foiled In Dhubri

DHUBRI: A minor girl who had been abducted with the motive of forced child marriage has been successfully rescued by the Dhubri Police.

This shocking incident came to light when a seemingly disturbed man sought help from the Dhubri Police. The distressed man filed a complaint against Akibul Mondal, son of Abdullah Mondal, a resident of Majerchar Part-I.

In the complaint, the man accused Akibul of kidnapping his teenage daughter with the intention of forcibly marrying her.

The complaint also mentioned that Akibul’s family had allegedly intimated the father with severe consequences, including threat to his life, if he dared to complain to the authorities.