Assam Police Arrest Sumi Borah And Tarkik Bora In Stock Market Investment Scam

JORHAT: In a latest turn of event, Sumi Borah and her husband Tarkik Bora has been apprehended by the Assam police in Jorhat for their involvement in a multi-crore trading scam.

The duo were on the run since the last 10 days after they were accused of duping crores of rupees from investors in the stock market trading scam.

As per reports, IGP Partha Sarathi Mahanta gave the orders to arrest the couple, who are currently being interrogated by the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police.

The husband-wife duo has been apprehended on the basis of thorough investigation that uncovered the massive scam worth thousands of crores.