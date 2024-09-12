Assam Police Arrest Sumi Borah And Tarkik Bora In Stock Market Investment Scam

JORHAT: In a latest turn of event, Sumi Borah and her husband Tarkik Bora has been apprehended by the Assam police in Jorhat for their involvement in a multi-crore trading scam.
The duo were on the run since the last 10 days after they were accused of duping crores of rupees from investors in the stock market trading scam.
As per reports, IGP Partha Sarathi Mahanta gave the orders to arrest the couple, who are currently being interrogated by the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police.
The husband-wife duo has been apprehended on the basis of thorough investigation that uncovered the massive scam worth thousands of crores.
The cops have abstained from disclosing further details about the total amount of money involved.
However, they have ensured that a detailed probe will be initiated so as to unravel the full extent of the scam and identify any other individuals who may be linked to it.
At present, the couple are under the custody of the police and are soon expected to be produced before a court in Dibrugarh. The Dibrugarh police are likely to hold a press conference this morning to address the matter.
Meanwhile, earlier yesterday, Sumi Borah made an emotional appeal in a video which is doing the rounds on social media.
In this viral clip, she dismissed the serious allegations leveled against her by assertively saying that she has done nothing wrong, thereby claiming to be innocent. Instead, the Assamese actress complained that she was being unfairly targeted and harassed.
Subsequently, she went on to publicly announced her decision to surrender along with her husband Tarkik Borah, who were earlier slapped with the 'Most Wanted' tag.
This financial scandal has shaken the world of financing to its core and has infused a sense of panic among investors whose optimism in regional trading markets has taken a huge hit.