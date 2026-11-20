Imphal: One militant belonging to the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party–People's War Group (KCP-PWG) was killed and eight others were apprehended during a gunfight with security forces on Friday morning, November 20, 2026, in the Yurembam area of Manipur's Imphal West district. Security personnel continued combing operations following the encounter.

The exchange of fire took place on Friday morning in Yurembam Mayai Leikai, within the jurisdiction of Patsoi Police Station in Imphal West district.

According to an unnamed security official speaking to news agencies after the operation, one militant belonging to a faction of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party was killed during the encounter.

The official said, "During the gunfight, a militant belonging to a faction of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party was killed."

Regional broadcast reports stated that security forces apprehended eight other individuals during the operation. The deceased was identified as Khadem Shamkumar, alias Shyam Kumar, a KCP-PWG militant from Wabagai Khangabok.

The deceased militant was identified as Khadem Shamkumar, also known as Shyam Kumar, who reportedly belonged to the Kangleipak Communist Party–People's War Group.

The KCP-PWG is a proscribed insurgent organization. The encounter involved security forces operating in the Yurembam area, which falls under Patsoi Police Station limits.

The reported apprehension of eight other individuals brings the total number of militants killed or apprehended during the specific operation to nine, based on the information available from regional reports.

Security forces continued combing operations across the Yurembam area following the morning encounter.

Police were awaiting formal disclosures concerning weapon recoveries from the operation. No further details about the weapons recovered were provided in the supplied operational information.

The continuing searches indicate that security personnel remain engaged in checking the surrounding area following the gunfight.

The operation falls within a wider pattern of intensified cordon-and-search activities across vulnerable valley and hill districts of Manipur.

Manipur has experienced prolonged ethnic conflict since May 2023, involving Meitei and Kuki communities. Security operations have intensified across vulnerable areas following the violence.

According to the supplied conflict figures, at least 306 people have been killed and 49 remain missing statewide since May 2023.

Separately, clashes between Kuki and Naga groups since February 2026 have reportedly resulted in at least 50 fatalities in hill districts.

The latest encounter in Imphal West comes against this backdrop of continuing security concerns and search operations across the state.

Authorities have yet to provide further formal details regarding the weapon recoveries or additional findings from the Yurembam operation.