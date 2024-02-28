Assam: Miscreants Attempt To Steal Newly Installed Electric Wires; Results In Train Delay

JORHAT: In a hilarious incident, some miscreants tried to sever and steal electric wires which were newly installed on train lines near Selenghat station, between Simaluguri Jn and Mariani Jn stations on the night of February 27.
Although the wires were not active, many coaches of the 20503 Dibrugarh - New Delhi Rajdhani Express got entangled in the damaged wires as a result of this incident.
In the wake of this event, technicians from Mariani Junction were sent to take stock of the situation and get it fixed.
The incident also led to the delays of several trains including the Vivek Express, Kamrup Express, and two Rajdhani Express trains from Dibrugarh to New Delhi.
According to reports, the trains which were affected were able to resume their journey following the clearance of the damaged wires at around 1:35 am.
The trains, which departed from Dibrugarh yesterday, are currently running more than 4 hours behind schedule.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi digitally laid the foundation stone for 554 Amrit Bharat stations, including 2 Road Under Bridge (RUB) between Baihata-Changsari, at Changsari station on Monday.
The Amrit Bharat station initiative is a flagship government endeavour aimed at revitalizing key railway stations nationwide. During the event held at Changsari railway station on Monday, GM/NFR Chetan Kumar Srivastava, AGM/NFR Ravilesh Kumar, DRM Neeraj Gupta, MP(LS)- Queen Oja and Governor Gulab Chand Kataria attended as chief guests.
Significantly, the Amrit Bharat Station scheme was initiated to revamp stations within the railway network. This encompasses creating master plans and executing them in stages to enhance station facilities.
The improvements include upgrading station access, circulating areas, waiting halls, restrooms, elevators, and escalators as required, alongside enhancing cleanliness, providing free WiFi, establishing kiosks for local products under schemes like “One Station, One Product,” and implementing improved passenger information systems.