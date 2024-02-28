Assam: Miscreants Attempt To Steal Newly Installed Electric Wires; Results In Train Delay

JORHAT: In a hilarious incident, some miscreants tried to sever and steal electric wires which were newly installed on train lines near Selenghat station, between Simaluguri Jn and Mariani Jn stations on the night of February 27.

Although the wires were not active, many coaches of the 20503 Dibrugarh - New Delhi Rajdhani Express got entangled in the damaged wires as a result of this incident.

In the wake of this event, technicians from Mariani Junction were sent to take stock of the situation and get it fixed.

The incident also led to the delays of several trains including the Vivek Express, Kamrup Express, and two Rajdhani Express trains from Dibrugarh to New Delhi.