Assam: IAF's Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team Dazzles Spectators at Tezpur Air Show

TEZPUR: The renowned Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT), exemplifying their motto 'Always the Best', on Tuesday, allured spectators with a spectacular air show at Air Force Station Tezpur in Assam.

This magnificent event featured immaculate performances from Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), Rafale, and Sukhoi-30 MKI aircraft, forming an integral part of the Indian Air Force's (IAF) outreach to connect with defense personnel, families, students, and the public at large, showcasing the might of IAF pilots and the exceptional capabilities of its fleet.

SKAT, well-known for their dazzling flying formation, demonstrated immaculate maneuvers that reiterate their status as one of the world's leading aerobatic teams.