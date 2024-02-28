Assam: IAF's Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team Dazzles Spectators at Tezpur Air Show

TEZPUR: The renowned Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT), exemplifying their motto 'Always the Best', on Tuesday, allured spectators with a spectacular air show at Air Force Station Tezpur in Assam.
This magnificent event featured immaculate performances from Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), Rafale, and Sukhoi-30 MKI aircraft, forming an integral part of the Indian Air Force's (IAF) outreach to connect with defense personnel, families, students, and the public at large, showcasing the might of IAF pilots and the exceptional capabilities of its fleet.
SKAT, well-known for their dazzling flying formation, demonstrated immaculate maneuvers that reiterate their status as one of the world's leading aerobatic teams.
Their breathtaking show, in sync with other aircraft like the ALH, Rafale, and military transport planes, provided a rare insight into the intricacy and precision of aerial maneuvers executed by seasoned IAF pilots.
The Sukhoi Su-30 MKI's impeccable low-level aerobatic display stole the show in particular, mesmerizing its audience and drawing applause from them.
The remarkable air show served as a gesture of the IAF's outreach program, seeking to exhibit the Air Force's operations for the general public.
It gave a golden opportunity for defense personnel, their families, and students from nearby educational institutions to witness the prowess of the IAF's aerobatic team and its diverse fleet in close proximity.
This initiative fosters a deeper understanding and appreciation of the IAF's role and impressive capabilities and it also motivates the upcoming generation of aviators and engineers.
The SKAT and their captivating performance reinforces the IAF's global stature, exhibiting the skills, discipline and precision of its pilots.
As symbols of India's air power, the team plays a crucial role in projecting a positive picture of the country's defense capabilities.
Their dazzling displays, both domestically and on international arenas, reaffirm India's pursuit of excellence in all aspects of defence and aviation.